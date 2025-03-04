Whispers that Spencer Leniu wants out from the Sydney Roosters have been growing louder and louder.

With reports that the New South Wales prop wants to return to the Penrith Panthers, where he won three premierships, Leniu has taken it upon himself to quash the rumours.

Speaking to the Daily Telegraph, Roosters and Blues teammate Angus Crichton discussed the latest reports surrounding Leniu.

“He's good. Obviously disappointed. He's really keen to get back out there, especially among some of the people talking smack about him in the media.”

While all the talk has been in the media, Leniu wanted to make sure his teammates were the first to know that he wasn't going anywhere.

"He has spoken to us and we know the kind of guy he is," Crichton continued. "We all love Spence and we back him as well.

“He essentially said I am not going anywhere. This is where I want to be.”

Leniu is suspended for the first two games of the season, but Crichton admits that there's more to his teammates struggles than that.

“I think he was a bit pissed off that people would think we lose a few trial games and he wants out.

“It's annoying when people talk rubbish. It's just weird that you can make some bullshit up and run with it.”

The Roosters backrower admitted that he knows Leniu's current predicament all too well, relating his situation to one of his own.

“It's hard. I have been in the same position where people are talking rumours and making stuff up. It can be unsettling and annoying."

Sydney Roosters captain, James Tedesco, shared a similar perspective to Crichton, crediting Leniu for his handling of the saga.

“He's handled it all pretty well. There were those rumours he just addressed with the group and he said it's not true. He put it to bed pretty quickly,” Tedesco said.

Tedesco admitted that Leniu was "crucial" to the team, also revealing that he has "developed into a great leader".

While Leniu will be out for the first two rounds of the season, there is no doubt that the latest reports of an exit will light a fire under the damaging 24-year-old as he looks to return to the Tri-Colours in 2025.