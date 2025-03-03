When David Fifita signed on with the Sydney Roosters early last year, the rest of the competition was reminded by the immense power that the Roosters' boss, Nick Politis, held.

However, shockwaves were sent throughout the NRL community when the damaging backrower pulled out less than a week later.

Nearly a year after his infamous renegement, the Gold Coast Titans backrower has revealed the real reason behind his change of heart, citing love as the driving force.

Talking to the Daily Telegraph, Fifita spoke of how his relationship with NRLW star Shaylee Bent impacted his decision to stay in Queensland.

“It was massive for her to stay here,” he said, referring to his partner's move to the Titans in 2023.

Bent debuted for the St George Illawarra Dragons in 2019 and has since played for Australia and New South Wales.

“She has sacrificed a lot for me." Fifita continued. "She cooks for me and does a lot for me. She looks after me and does all the right things. When I'm down with my injuries, she looks after me."

2023 State of Origin - NSW v QLD: Game 3
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JULY 12: David Fifita of the Maroons celebrates with team mates after scoring a try during game three of the State of Origin series between New South Wales Blues and Queensland Maroons at Accor Stadium on July 12, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

His love-bound dilemma didn't end there, with family ties also keeping him on the Sunshine Coast.

“Having my family around, my mum, dad and nan, being close to them [was a reason for staying at the Titans],” Fifita revealed.

“They are getting older, and I wanted to be around them and look after them.”

When asked about his current relationship with the Roosters, the 25-year-old promised there were no hard feelings and was adamant that the controversy was well behind him.

“I'm happy I'm here now. It is what it is," he said of the Roosters saga.

“That's all done now, that was last year, and for myself, I am looking forward to playing great footy for the Titans and putting on their jersey.

“I'm excited for this year with the squad we have, and hopefully, we all stay injury-free for the year ahead.”

NRL Rd 3 - Cowboys v Titans
TOWNSVILLE, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 28: David Fifita of the Titans celebrates after scoring a try during the round three NRL match between the North Queensland Cowboys and the Gold Coast Titans at QCB Stadium on March 28, 2021, in Townsville, Australia. (Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images)

The former Origin forward has stated that not only is the Titans' success a dream for him, but a necessity.

“I have two more years here, and we have to win.”

Fifita will have the opportunity to show Gold Coast Titans buffs that he is in it to win it for the club as they kick off their season opener against the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs next Sunday.