When David Fifita signed on with the Sydney Roosters early last year, the rest of the competition was reminded by the immense power that the Roosters' boss, Nick Politis, held.

However, shockwaves were sent throughout the NRL community when the damaging backrower pulled out less than a week later.

Nearly a year after his infamous renegement, the Gold Coast Titans backrower has revealed the real reason behind his change of heart, citing love as the driving force.

Talking to the Daily Telegraph, Fifita spoke of how his relationship with NRLW star Shaylee Bent impacted his decision to stay in Queensland.

“It was massive for her to stay here,” he said, referring to his partner's move to the Titans in 2023.

Bent debuted for the St George Illawarra Dragons in 2019 and has since played for Australia and New South Wales.

“She has sacrificed a lot for me." Fifita continued. "She cooks for me and does a lot for me. She looks after me and does all the right things. When I'm down with my injuries, she looks after me."

His love-bound dilemma didn't end there, with family ties also keeping him on the Sunshine Coast.

“Having my family around, my mum, dad and nan, being close to them [was a reason for staying at the Titans],” Fifita revealed.

“They are getting older, and I wanted to be around them and look after them.”

When asked about his current relationship with the Roosters, the 25-year-old promised there were no hard feelings and was adamant that the controversy was well behind him.

“I'm happy I'm here now. It is what it is," he said of the Roosters saga.

“That's all done now, that was last year, and for myself, I am looking forward to playing great footy for the Titans and putting on their jersey.

“I'm excited for this year with the squad we have, and hopefully, we all stay injury-free for the year ahead.”

The former Origin forward has stated that not only is the Titans' success a dream for him, but a necessity.

“I have two more years here, and we have to win.”

Fifita will have the opportunity to show Gold Coast Titans buffs that he is in it to win it for the club as they kick off their season opener against the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs next Sunday.