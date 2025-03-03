The Parramatta Eels will officially enter a new chapter in the club's 78-year history on Sunday afternoon as they unveil a new-look team in Jason Ryles' first match as head coach.

Following a challenging off-season that saw them lose several players - Blaize Talagi, Clinton Gutherson, Maika Sivo, Reagan Campbell-Gillard and eight others - the Eels couldn't face a more daunting start than facing premiership favourites Melbourne Storm in the opening round away from home.

Having failed to reach the NRL Finals in back-to-back years after making the 2022 NRL Grand Final, all eyes will be on the No.1 jersey on Sunday and if Isaiah Iongi can successfully fill the void left by Gutherson at the back of the field, a position the former Eels captain has held in Round 1 for the past seven season.

Surprisingly, Wigan Warriors star Bevan French was the last to wear the jersey before Gutherson.

Although he didn't live up to his potential at the club, French has gone on to become one of the top players in the Super League competition, defeating the Panthers in the 2024 World Club Challenge, winning the Man of Steel award and claiming the quadruple last year.

Now, it's Isaiah Iongi's turn to make his mark.

"He's just going to keep improving the more and more exposure he gets," Ryles said.

"He had a really good apprenticeship in (NSW) Cup and he's up to 60 odd games and he sat behind arguably the best fullback in the comp for a number of years.

"He's had a really good grounding, but it's just a matter of getting the reps in first grade now.

"We're starting to see little bits of what we will see, but we've got to be patient with him.

"One of Issy's strengths is that he goes to the game, gets the footy and plays, and we just want to encourage him to keep doing that."

Thrusted into the spotlight, Iongi moved to the club from the Penrith Panthers in the off-season and showed plenty of promise during the two pre-season matches giving fans hope that he will continue to build on it this season.

He has also achieved several honours during his short career to date, such as being named the 2023 NSW Cup Fullback of the Year, representing the U19s QLD Maroons and claiming the Panthers' Jersey Flegg Cup Player of the Year in 2022.

Only 21, he was the long-term apprentice of Dylan Edwards but was granted an early release to seek opportunities elsewhere and became the latest Penrith junior to leave following the likes of Isaiya Katoa, Liam Ison, Ryley Smith, Riley Pollard and Keagan Russell-Smith.

While Iongi will play his first game in his new colours this weekend, the Eels will be without star winger Josh Addo-Carr due to a suspension he received last year.

"I can't speak highly enough for the way Josh has been since he has come to our club," Ryles added.

"Obviously he had a bit of a setback but he's been a really strong leader and been like another coach for our backs - especially the younger players.

"He's done everything and more than what we've asked for."