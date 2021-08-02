The Brisbane Broncos are set to lose two players in the coming weeks, with English Super League deals fielded by both half Brodie Croft and hooker Danny Levi.

The Croft news was originally reported last week, but is now gathering momentum, while the Levi news won't come as a shock to anyone given he has only played five games this season.

Wide World of Sports' The Mole suggests there are several clubs looking to make an offer for Croft, who has a year to run on his contract at Red Hill.

he 24-year-old half, however, reportedly understands that he will be unlikely to see regular first grade next season though with the arrival of Adam Reynolds.

Given coach Kevin Walters has seemingly gone to Albert Kelly and Tyson Gamble as his first-choice halves through the later part of the season, Croft would likely be fighting for first grade time even if injuries did strike the club.

He has only made 11 appearances this season and has clearly struggled during his time in Brisbane, attempting to lead an inexperienced team around the park.

The signing made little sense when he moved from Melbourne, given the inexperienced nature of the side, and it has proven that way.

As mentioned, Levi has made just five appearances this season, and while he played last weekend, he has struggled to move ahead of Jake Turpin in the pecking order.

All of his five games have come from the interchange bench, with Levi playing more than 40 minutes on just a single occasion.

With COVID now wreaking havoc on reserve grade competitions around the country yet again, the 25-year-old will be losing valuable development time sitting on the sidelines.

While Levi has impressed during his limited on-field time this season, he is clearly not part of Walters' plans. Turpin is Brisbane's vice-captain and likely to take over next year should Alex Glenn opt to retire, while Kobe Hetherington is also at the club and currently playing in the lock forward role.

Levi has previously had stints at the Manly Sea Eagles and Newcastle Knights, but has made just 108 appearances in a seven-year first grade career, struggling to turn himself into a consistent first choice hooker for much of the time period.

The Mole reports Huddersfield have made Levi a long-term offer from Huddersfield, and that the Broncos are reportedly resigned to losing their back-up hooker.

Brisbane have made plenty of re-signings for next year, and are also on the verge of locking down Payne Haas on a mammoth ten-year, ten-million dollar deal, while they have also picked up Reynolds, Brenko Lee and Kurt Capewell for 2022, with Corey Jensen also reportedly agreeing to a contract.