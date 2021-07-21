The Brisbane Broncos have picked up their first piece to the puzzle of replacing Tevita Pangai Junior, with Corey Jensen set to leave the North Queensland Cowboys.

The Broncos have been incredibly active in the transfer market, locking in Adam Reynolds and Kurt Capewell as their marquee signings, while the club are also reportedly set to make a play for Dane Gagai.

As reported by Pete Badel on The Courier Mail, Jensen will join the club on a two-year contract from the beginning of 2022. They have also gone on a re-signing rampage, with new contracts locked in for nine players in the past few months.

The hard-nosed Cowboys prop has been an important part of the middle third rotation in Townsville since making his debut in 2017. Since then, he has played 58 games, including nine so far this year.

He spent the first eight weeks of the season coming off the bench, but seemingly fell out of favour, listed as the 18th man the following week against his new club the Broncos, and playing just one game since.

Despite that, in limited minutes, Jensen has averaged almost 100 metres per game and tackled with superb efficiency, at well over 95 per cent.

COREY JENSEN

Lock Cowboys 2021 SEASON AVG 0.2

Offloads 21.8

Tackles Made 0.6

Tackle Breaks

New Broncos' head of football Ben Ikin confirmed the news to the Courier Mail, although the club are yet to provide an official statement.

“We wanted Corey to build some depth,” Ikin said.

“He has been around the NRL scene for a while, he brings an older, harder edge.

“He is not at the back end of his career, he is still growing, but he has played a lot of footy at both levels and been in the system for a while."

Jensen has 58 games to his name, and got plenty of game time under former North Queensland coach Paul Green, regularly impressing in an often well-beaten Cowboys team.