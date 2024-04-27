In an unprecedented display of dominance in the Mal Meninga Cup, the Burleigh Bears have decimated the Wide Bay Bulls with a staggering 130-0 victory at UAA Park on the Gold Coast on Saturday.

The Bears set a formidable pace from the outset, with Bailey McConnell scoring twice within the first four minutes, propelling the scoreboard into a relentless ascent.

By halftime, the third-placed Bears had amassed a 70-0 lead, leaving spectators in shock and the Bulls reeling under the pressure.

The second half saw no reprieve for the Bulls, with the longest respite between tries being six minutes, with Talas Abell scoring in the 53rd minute and Saxon Innes picking up the mantle for the Bears again in the 59th minute.

Bears' halfback Coby Black had a standout performance, contributing 46 points from two tries and 19 successful conversions.

The scoring was widespread among the team with Bailey McConnell, Jett Bryce, and Black all adding two tries. Phillip Coates boasted a hat trick, while both Sunny Kama and Disharne Tonihi scored four tries each, demonstrating the depth and skill present in the Bears' roster.

The final 11 minutes of the game were scoreless, with fans thankful that the Bears did not inflict further carnage.

The overwhelming defeat has left the Bulls languishing at the bottom of the league standings, with no wins and nine losses this season, having conceded 544 points while only managing to score 74.