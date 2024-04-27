A former stalwart of Brisbane Broncos and Queensland Origin has returned to his roots, not as a player but as a key member of Kevin Walters' coaching staff.

The Broncos have appointed Josh McGuire as their new wrestling coach, replacing Brett ‘Bumper' O'Farrell who parted ways with the team during the pre-season.

McGuire, who played 194 of his 259 NRL games with the Broncos, remains closely tied to the club that launched his professional career.

“It's nice to be back at the club where it all started for me,” McGuire said. He will be contributing to the development of the team's emerging forwards.

The addition of McGuire is part of a broader strategy by Walters to enhance the coaching framework around the Broncos, who are looking to capitalise on a talented roster that reached last year's grand final.

McGuire, renowned for his intense playing style and leadership, is now tasked with imparting his knowledge and experience to the next generation of Broncos players.

“The Broncos are a very family-oriented club so I'm very thankful for the opportunity,” McGuire continued.

His tenure in England ended on a controversial note with two suspensions last year, but now McGuire is focused on mentoring young players at the Broncos.

McGuire's return to the Broncos is a testament to the team and how it values the deep connection and historical significance of former players.