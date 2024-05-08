St George Illawarra Dragons' centre Moses Suli has defended the kick-off's place in the NRL despite a sickening collision in his last game.

Running into the arm of Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, the star Dragon was concussed heavily, ruled to have Category 1 symptoms and never returned during the Round 8 encounter on Anzac Day.

It also ruled him out for 11 days under the NRL's current concussion policy.

The incident came amid a heavy amount of noise regarding the future of the kick-off in the sport, with concussion continuing to become a bigger issue for the competition.

But Suli, speaking to The Sydney Morning Herald this week, said he hopes the competition doesn't ban the kick-off.

“No, I don't reckon they should (ban it),” Suli told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“You're trying to get yourself in the game, trying to put a shot on. That's one of the pinnacles of the game, the kick-off, trying to make an impact on the game.

“I was just unlucky and he got me a beauty. I hope they don't get rid of it.

“I tried to brace myself because I know Jared is a big fella and runs really hard.

“I went up to him after the game, I told him I was sweet and that he did nothing wrong. My head was just in the wrong spot. It was unlucky.

“It's a contact sport, it's probably the hardest game in the world. It could've happened to anyone. What can you do?

“I came out second best. That's footy, it's tough. I've just got to cop it on the chin. It is what it is.”

Post-game, both coaches - Trent Robinson of the Roosters and Shane Flanagan of the Dragons - admitted the rule around the kick-off probably needs to change, although neither could provide an answer for how play should start, or restart after points and halftime.

The game's governing body has made it clear through Australian Rugby League Commission chairman Peter V'Landys that, at the present time, changes to the kick-off aren't being considered.