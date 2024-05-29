The North Queensland Cowboys have announced the re-signing of front-rower Thomas Mikaele for the next two seasons with a club option for the following season.

Signed onto a development contract by the Cowboys earlier this season, Mikaele has made an immediate impact at the club since making his club debut in Round 8 against the Canberra Raiders.

A former Wests Tigers and Gold Coast Titans player, he spent time overseas in the Super League which provided him an opportunity to sign with the Queensland side.

Inking the new contract with the club, he will be a member of the Cowboys Top 30 roster for 2025 and 2026, while the team have an opportunity to extend his tenure for a further season in 2027.

“Tom has impressed us at every juncture since he arrived in North Queensland,” Cowboys General Manager of Football Micheal Luck said in a statement.

“He has unfinished business in the NRL and it's evident by the way he prepares, trains and plays come game day.

"He is highly professional and he is determined, which are two attributes we value highly at our club.

“Tom possesses a different skillset to most of our established middle forwards with his ability to create second phase play and we are thrilled to have locked him up long-term.”

Embed from Getty Images