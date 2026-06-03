The St George Illawarra Dragons are understood to have tapped Moses Suli on the shoulder, telling him he won't be re-signed beyond the end of 2027.

The centre has a year to run on his deal with the Red V, but ESPN are reporting he is free to leave at the end of this season if he can land a new deal elsewhere.

The Dragons, who put a contract freeze on their internal playing group in the lead-up to the sacking of coach Shane Flanagan, finally snapped their 15-match (including 11 this year) losing streak on Sunday with a win over the Brisbane Broncos.

Suli is one of a host of players off-contract at the end of next year, and while he could remain at the club for another season, the Dragons won't stand in his way if he can find a new home.

Intriguingly, it's understood Suli has already been shopped to two other clubs, but both declined the approach.

His management is believed to be actively shopping Suli to rival outfits, and are keen for him to depart the joint-venture at the end of the year.

The powerhouse centre has been in mixed form for the Dragons over the last 18 months, and the club are in the midst of a major rebuild, having already signed Scott Drinkwater, Luke Metcalf, Phillip Sami, Keaon Koloamatangi and Connor Watson for next season.

Sami could play either at wing or centre upon his arrival next year, with the likes of Valentine Holmes, Setu Tu and David Fale also contracted into 2027, while the joint-venture also need to find a new position for Clint Gutherson with the arrival of Drinkwater who will take over at fullback.

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The form of Holmes and Gutherson, who are both approaching the backend of their careers, has been another point of contention, although both had exceptional games for the Dragons in their drought-breaking win over the Broncos on the weekend.

Suli leaving would free up extra cash for the Dragons to spend, both bringing another outside back to the club, and prioritising extensions and upgrades for their elite crop of junior players.