Newcastle Knights second-rower Jermaine McEwen has been involved in an alleged incident, with the club confirming the news on Wednesday morning.

The incident, which was by The Sydney Morning Herald as alleged low-range drink driving and driving with a suspended licence, was reported to the integrity unit who are aware and going through their own processes.

"The Newcastle Knights can confirm the club is aware of an incident involving Jermaine McEwen," the Knights wrote in a short statement on Wednesdsay afternoon.

"McEwan reported the incident to the Club at the time the incident occurred, and the club reported the matter to the NRL Integrity Unit.

"A thorough process continues to be undertaken by all parties required.

"Until due process is completed, the Newcastle Knights will not make any further comment."

It's unclear when the incident is alleged to have occurred, however, he will face Newcastle Local Court on June 25.

McEwen recently re-signed with the Knights, and has not missed any games. It's unlikely he will face any sanctions in the NRL until after the completion of the matter, and that a suspension for a low-level incident would be deemed unlikely, if the alleged facts are proven.

The second-rower has been named for this weekend's clash with the Melbourne Storm.