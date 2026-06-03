Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs fullback Jacob Kiraz is in-doubt for the club's crucial clash against the Parramatta Eels on Monday.

After missing training on Tuesday because of a calf concern, fresh reports surfacing from Code Sports indicate he may miss this week's game.

Kiraz has been playing out of his skin in the fullback jersey while Connor Trcaye has been out, but failed to finish the game last week due to cramps.

Although Kiraz has down-played the worry and has said he missed the session due to the long home-and-away season taking a slight toll.

“Everything is sweet, it's just load management,” Kiraz said to Code Sports.

“We have a long turnaround ... but we were still getting pumped (in the gym).

“We've had a couple of big games, so it's best to keep the legs (fresh).

“I'm all good. I came off with cramps so I guess everyone was worried, but I was just cramping pretty hard.

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“So we thought it was the best decision to put someone fresh on.

“But the body is fine and it's a big season, so the best decision was to leave me off my feet (on Tuesday).”

Kiraz's form has warranted him becoming part of NSW Blues selection conversations, and with a shaky 40-minute start from the Blues in Game 1, Laurie Daley may be open to making slight changes to his side despite a win.

Kiraz has the valuable ability to play any position from one to five, which could very well land him a spot on the Blues' six-man interchange bench for Game 2 in Melbourne.