The Origin period can be difficult to predict, and watch, but Round 13 largely delivered.

The Panthers and Warriors put on one of the games of the season, The Dragons delivered the biggest shock of the season and the Storm reminded us of what they are capable of.

As with last week, and next week, mass byes will mean teams may move despite not playing. It all evens out in the end.

Find out below where your team landed on our NRL Power Rankings, following Weeks 13:

1. Penrith Panthers (Last Week: 1)

The Panthers managed to hold on to win one of the games of the season in defeating the Warriors on Sunday night. They did so minus a number of Origin stars also.

Dylan Edwards has done everything in his power to win back his Origin spot. Casey McLean was absolutely blistering in the win. Paul Alamoti overcame a horror moment to win the game for his side.

They play an away game, at "home" against the Tigers on Sunday afternoon. Every win during the Origin period is like gold.

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2. New Zealand Warriors (2)

The Warriors fell just short in competing an incredible comeback against the Panthers on Sunday night. Like the Panthers, they were also sans their Origin stars.

Taine Tuaupiki was magnificent for his side. Te Maire Martin has surely captured the number seven jersey. Jackson Ford has to be picked for Origin Two.

The Warriors have the bye this weekend and are the closest team right now to the almighty Panthers.

3. Newcastle Knights (5)

The Knights are absolutely flying right now on the back of a fourth straight win. They beat a brave Eels team 28 points to 22.

Dylan Lucas crossed for a highlight reel double. Greg Marzhew continued his brilliant run of form with another try and 210+ run metres. Sandon Smith's injury was the only lowlight of the afternoon.

An away game against the newly revitalised Storm awaits on Friday evening.

4. Manly Sea Eagles (3)

Manly lost to the Sharks on Friday night but are still very much in the mix for a Top Four finish.

Clayton Faulalo continued his brilliant run at fullback. Jamal Fogarty may be the signing of the season.

Kieran Foran's new deal was well earned and should be celebrated on Thursday night as his side hosts the Bunnies.

5. Sydney Roosters (4)

The Roosters dropped a massive game, in Melbourne, to the Storm over the weekend. It was their second straight loss and sees them drop below Manly here.

Billy Smith crossed for a try and ran for over 200 metres. Otherwise, there wasn't much in terms of positives for the Chooks on the night.

A Friday night clash in Canberra could be the game of the round. The Roosters need to end the slide.

6. Cronulla Sharks (10)

The Sharks recorded their second win in a row, this time against the Sea Eagles on Friday night. The result continues the Sharks mixed season.

Braydon Trindall was breathtaking on the night despite missing his halves partner. Billy Burns crossed for a highlight double. Niwhai Puru scored, on debut, with his second touch in First Grade.

They'll be missing Nicho Hynes and Blayke Brailey in their Sunday afternoon clash with the Dragons. There can be no excuses now for the Sharks.

7. The Dolphins (7)

The Dolphins enjoyed a bye this weekend. They are very much in the mix to make their first Finals appearance.

A Saturday evening clash against the Cowboys should present plenty of highlights. Can't wait for this one.

8. South Sydney Rabbitohs (8)

The Rabbitohs enjoyed a bye over the weekend, which allows them another week to get some of their stars back.

David Fifita and Brandon Smith both return on Friday night as they travel to Brookvale Oval.

9. North Queensland Cowboys (6)

The Cowboys probably deserve to be higher here but they are so, so hard to get a read on in 2026.

Their loss to the Raiders on Sunday afternoon has everyone wondering what they really are. Heilum Luki continued his brilliant season and should be playing Origin. Murray Taulagi was huge and will be sorely missed if he moves to the Roosters as expected.

Saturday evening's clash, in Townsville, with the Dolphins should be a lot of fun.

10. Wests Tigers (11)

The Tigers welcomed back some big stars in their 22-16 win over the Dogs on Saturday evening.

Jahream Bula was brilliant, yet again on the night. He had a try and a try saver. Jeral Skelton scored a double and ran for well over 200 metres. Terrell May has earned an Origin jersey he seemingly will never get.

They play the best in the business, the Panthers, on Sunday afternoon. Should be a lot of fun!

11. Melbourne Storm (12)

The Storm sent a message on Saturday night in keeping the Roosters to four points in the 18-4 win.

Sualauvi Faalogo put in a player of the week performance with 325 run metres and three line-breaks. Cam Munster and Harry Grant were both brilliant on backing up after Wednesday night.

Friday evening's clash with the Knights looks like it will be fun. A Storm win here shows they are on their way to being back!

12. Canberra Raiders (13)

The Raiders reminded us all of their credentials in defeating the Cowboys on Sunday afternoon.

Ethan Strange continued his magnificent week in tearing the Cowboys to shreds, following his Origin heroics. Sebastian Kris and Savelio Tamale dominated out wide.

They host the up and down Roosters, at home, on Friday night and what could be the game of the round.

13. Brisbane Broncos (9)

The Broncos fall massively, and deservedly so, following their shock loss to the Dragons. At Suncorp no less.

Jesse Arthars provided a few highlights and Payne Haas was an absolute monster upon his return to action. Reece Walsh copped a heap of flack but was far from the Broncos worst on the night.

They simply have to win their clash with the Titans on Saturday night to stop the rot of a four-game losing streak. Ezra Mam has been dropped for the game.

14. Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs (14)

The Bulldogs couldn't build on their win last week, falling to the Tigers on Saturday evening.

Jacob Kiraz looks to have found a home at fullback. Lachlan Galvin managed to cross for a try despite his every touch being booked by Tigers fans.

Monday afternoons game against the Eels is must win. Their season probably ends with a loss.

15. Parramatta Eels (15)

The Eels were brave in their 28-22 loss to the Knights on Saturday afternoon.

Isaiah Iongi continued his brilliant season. Jordan Samrani is has been brilliant out wide for the Eels. Ronald Volkman has relegated Jonah Pezet to a back up half.

Monday afternoon's Kings Birthday clash against the Bulldogs looks a must win.

16. Gold Coast Titans (16)

The Titans had the bye this weekend and can be lucky that the Dragons exist, as they have very much underperformed this month.

A Saturday night game against the Broncos presents a brilliant opportunity to start their season, again.

17. St George Illawarra Dragons (17)

The Dragons captured their first win of the season, over the reigning Premiers no less, but it was far from enough to move them off bottom spot here.

Valentine Holmes was absolutely brilliant in his best performance of the season. Toby Couchman continues to provide massive metres and plenty of excitement for the future in the Red V.

A local derby against a Cronulla side missing half their spine presents a brilliant opportunity to start a win streak.