The NSW Sky Blues and QLD Maroons have named their respective squads for Thursday's second game of the Women's State of Origin.

New South Wales has opted for an unchanged squad.

At the same time, Queensland has dropped playmaker Zahara Temara in favour of QLD U19s representative and Grand Final winner Emmanita Paki - Ali Brigginshaw will move into the halves alongside Tarryn Aiken.

Emily Bass (shoulder) will also be unavailable due to injury, with Sienna Lofipo slotting into the lock position in her first senior Women's Origin match.

New South Wales Sky Blues

Squad: Emma Tonegato, Jaime Chapman, Jessica Sergis, Isabelle Kelly, Tiana Penitani, Corban Baxter, Rachael Pearson, Millie Elliott, Olivia Higgins, Caitlan Johnston-Green, Kezie Apps, Yasmin Clydsdale, Keeley Davis, Taliah Fuimaono, Olivia Kernick, Grace Kemp, Sarah Togatuki, Jakiya Whitfeld, Kirra Dibb, Ellie Johnston

Queensland Maroons

Squad: Tamika Upton, Julia Robinson, Shenae Ciesiolka, Lauren Brown, Evania Pelite, Tarryn Aiken, Ali Brigginshaw (c), Shannon Mato, Destiny Brill, Jessika Elliston, Tazmin Rapana, Romy Teitzel, Sienna Lofipo, Emma Manzelmann, Makenzie Weale, Sophie Holyman, Emmanita Paki, Zahara Temara, Keilee Joseph, Skyla Adams

The second game of the Women's State of Origin will take place on June 6 at McDonald Jones Stadium.