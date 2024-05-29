A promising winger with a ton of potential, Sosaia Latu has signed a long-term contract with the Newcastle Knights, which will see him enter the club's Top 30 roster for the 2028 NRL season.

Relocating from New Zealand, Latu signed with the Knights for the SG Ball Cup season, but the club has since decided to extend his contract after helping guide them to the competition's semi-finals before losing to eventual winners the St George Dragons.

Zero Tackle can reveal that the Newcastle Knights have extended Latu's deal until the end of the 2028 season.

The long-term deal will see him awarded a development contract for the 2027 season before moving to the Knights' Top 30 roster the following season.

"I have enjoyed my time in Newcastle so far, making a lot of mates here and building great connections with the club. This made my decision to stay at this club long-term an easy one," Latu said.

"Firstly I'd like to give glory to the Lord for this opportunity and also would like to thank my parents for the sacrifices they've made for me. I also couldn't have done it without my homestay family here in Newcastle for making my stay here easier.

"If all goes well in the next couple of years, I hope to make my NRL debut with the Knights."

Continually showcasing strong performances in the SG Ball Cup this season, Latu's best game came in Week 1 of the competition's finals, where he scored the first and last tries of the match, ending with a hat-trick.

A special talent, he will be eager to continue his performances throughout the next few years before hopefully making his NRL debut with the Knights.

"I have had the pleasure of managing Sosaia since he was 15 years old, and knew he was a special talent right away! Both myself and PSM were pleased to help Sosaia secure his long term future at the club," Latu's agent, Michael Redpath of Pacific Sports Management, told Zero Tackle.

The club has also re-signed Bradman Best (2027), Dane Gagai (2026) and Jacob Saifiti (2027) this year, but 12 players remain off-contract at the end of the season.

The off-contract list is headlined by David Armstrong and Tyson Gamble but also includes Thomas Cant, Mat Croker, Zach Herring, Brodie Jones, Krystian Mapapalangi, Myles Martin, Fletcher Meyers, Laitia Moceidreke, Enari Tuala, and Toni Tupouniua.