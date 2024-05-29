Reuben Cotter, a member of Queensland's powerhouse forward pack, admits his endurance in State of Origin isn't something he strategises.

Cotter played every minute of last year's series, marking his first full campaign after an injury restricted him to just one appearance in 2022.

He earned the Wally Lewis Medal for player of the series, making 135 tackles and 328 run metres across the three games.

Cotter's reliability allows Slater to include versatile back Selwyn Cobbo on the bench, along with crafty hooker Harry Grant.

"I'll stay out there as long as the team and state needs me to,” Reuben Cotter said via AAP.

"They definitely do; five minutes, 10 minutes in, you feel it. But you just try to get on with the job.”

"Billy will definitely have a plan for how that's going to work," he added.

"All us players have so much trust in Billy and the coaching staff and the plan that they'll have in place.”

The Queensland forwards appreciate playing under Slater, and with his selection of the forward pack, they can all rely on each other to step up in the big moments.

"If you don't stop, then you put yourself in the picture to do that sort of stuff,”

This year has been tough for the Maroons forward pack, with star players like Tino Fa'asuamaleaui and Tom Gilbert sidelined, while veteran Josh Papali'i remains retired from Origin.

Instead, a smaller, more mobile pack featuring Moeaki Fotuaika, Pat Carrigan, Jaydn Su'A, J'maine Hopgood, and Jeremiah Nanai have been named to step up.

"You look at it, that's what wins big footy games; who can win those small battles," Cotter said, dismissing any concerns over a Blues size advantage.

"Whoever does that for longer normally comes out on top.”

This year will mark Cotter's fifth Origin appearance, where he will play a key role in the forward pack to ensure he gets the job done for the Maroons.