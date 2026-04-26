Melbourne Storm coach Craig Bellamy has made a scorching review of his side's performance against the South Sydney Rabbitohs on Anzac Day.

They are now slumped to a two and six record to start the season after failing to land a blow on the Rabbitohs, who ran away with a dominant 48-6 win at AAMI Park.

The Rabbitohs had full control of the entire contest, winning with confidence at a ground where they held a 20-game losing streak before the match.

The thrashing recorded the Rabbitohs' first ever win at AAMI Park since its inception in 2010.

Post-game, Bellamy labelled the performance "embarrassing", providing a scathing assessment of the Storm's effort.

"It does [hurt], probably the most embarrassed I've ever been in my footy life to be quite honest," Bellamy said in his post-match press conference.

"There's obviously a few things the off-field staff is doing wrong and I'm included in that so obviously I'm not doing my job as well as I should be ... [but] to come up with a performance like that and a lack of effort like that on Anzac Day is embarrassing. I can't say too much more than that."

Bellamy admitted this loss hurt the most this year, and has revealed he will be making changes to the side as they look to fight their way back into form.

"Tonight was a standout from our other losses to be quite honest," he added.

"I've stuck with basically the same side the last six weeks, I think it's time to make some changes," he said.

"We haven't got a whole heap of depth there with first grade experience but we'll find a couple of guys that want to go out there and have a go."

Speaking with Fox League post-game, Storm skipper Harry Grant outlined how frustrated Bellamy was with the side at half-time, who trailed 24-0, with errors and ill-discipline welcoming the Rabbitohs to strike with ease.

"I think we were completing at 55 or 60 per cent and they were completing really high and making it difficult for us," Grant said.

"He was upset with our half, and challenged us that we're the ones out there, go out and do it. Really disappionted we didn't respond well to that, we created a few opportunities and are just not icing them at the moment and we need to go back to the drawing board and do that."

Following the match, Grant was quick to defend his coach after Bellamy was asked whether he still held the dressing room and the buy in from his Storm players.

"Yes he does, that's a silly question, you don't need to ask him that," Grant interjected.

"He's a modest guy and probably going to look to himself with these results but at the end of the day, no one works harder than Craig.

"You come into the club every morning and he's here working."

It is now their worst losing streak since 2002, six consecutive games.

They now face an uphill battle to keep their season alive, and despite only being one quarter into the competition, they need to spin things fast if they are a chance to make the Top 8 come September.

The Storm will travel to Brisbane to face the Dolphins at Suncorp Stadium on Friday night.