The Gold Coast Titans have confirmed Tanah Boyd will miss at least the next six weeks after dislocating his wrist.

Boyd, who has played at halfback for the Gold Coast this season in a halves combination alongside Kieran Foran, was taken from the field after just eight minutes of action during a tight Round 9 loss to the Melbourne Storm.

Scans have since revealed the former Queensland junior State of Origin player has dislocated his wrist and the damage sustained will see him sit out for the next month and a half.

A six-week absence will see him miss five games through to the end of Round 15, starting with this week's clash at home against the North Queensland Cowboys, where he has been replaced by Chris Randall in what is a major surprise for the Gold Coast.

The Titans are, however, short on options in the halves, with the other possibility in the coming weeks being the inclusion of Thomas Weaver, or the shuffle of Kieran Foran into the number seven jumper with either AJ Brimson or Jayden Campbell playing at five-eighth.

Alongside this week's clash against the Cowboys, Boyd is expected to miss games against the Newcastle Knights (magic round), Brisbane Broncos (away), South Sydney Rabbitohs (home) and Wests Tigers (away), with a bye during Round 13 before his first chance of returning comes during Round 16 against the New Zealand Warriors at home.

The only other injury from the weekend for the Gold Coast anywhere in their squad was to youngster Ben Liyou, who is set for an 11-day concussion break after failing a HIA during the Ipswich Jets' QLD Cup win over the Northern Pride on Sunday afternoon.