The South Sydney Rabbitohs are poised to inject new life into their lineup with the anticipated signing of star English halfback Lewis Dodd from St Helens.

The Rabbitohs, currently languishing at the bottom of the NRL premiership ladder, are reportedly closing in on a three to four-year deal with Dodd, expected to commence next season, as reported by The Daily Telegraph.

Earlier speculation at Zero Tackle identified the Canberra Raiders, Canterbury Bulldogs, and St George Illawarra Dragons as potential landing spots for the dynamic play-maker.

Dodd is remembered in Australia as the player who led his club to defeat the Penrith Panthers in the 2023 World Club Challenge.

Rabbitohs football manager, Mark Ellison, is set to travel to England in the coming days to finalise the agreement and meet with other potential recruits.

Dodd, 22, is one of the most sought-after talents in the Super League, having played a pivotal role in St Helens' recent successes, including a premiership win in 2021. His potential addition to the Rabbitohs roster comes amid uncertainties surrounding the team's current halves and coaching staff.

Current number seven, Dean Hawkins, is off-contract at the end of this season, and there is growing speculation about the future of injured halfback Lachlan Ilias, who still has a year left on his contract.

The Rabbitohs halves pairing in 2025 could see Dodd forming a dynamic partnership in the halves with Cody Walker, who himself has only one more season remaining on his contract.

Dodd's decision to lean towards the Rabbitohs over other NRL clubs, including the Dolphins—who were also in contention due to Dodd's rapport with their incoming coach Kristian Woolf—marks a significant coup for South Sydney. Woolf and Dodd have a history of success at St Helens.

This recruitment drive by the Rabbitohs is part of a broader strategy to overhaul their squad, which will see veteran prop Tom Burgess move to the Super League next year.