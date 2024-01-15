Lewis Dodd, star of St Helens RLFC in the Super League and arguably the best young talent in rugby league, has refused to rule out a future move to the NRL.

Off-contract at the end of the 2024 season, the future English international is remembered in Australia as the player who led his club to defeat the Penrith Panthers in the 2023 World Club Challenge.

It is understood that while he may be off-contract at the end of next season, he does have an option with St Helens RLFC to extend his tenure at the club, but there has yet to be an update on this situation.

However, he could be set to make more memories in Australia with the playmaker refusing to rule out a future move to the NRL.

A product of the renowned St Helens Academy, he signed with the club at the age of 15 before making his Super League debut three years later. Now 59 games into his career, Dodd could be looking at a change of scenery.

“I don't know. You never know what is around the corner. What I've got to focus on - and what the lads have to focus on - is we're going into a new season and we're not champions," Dodd told UK publication The Mirror.

“If we talk again at the end of the year and we're champions, that's probably a better time to talk. But we've got a job to do this year and that's what me and the rest of the lads are focused on.”

If he does move to the NRL, the Canberra Raiders, Canterbury Bulldogs, and St George Illawarra Dragons will be the three main teams showing interest in Dodd due to their lack of halves.

His signing for the Raiders would be invaluable after they lost Jack Wighton, Matt Frawley and Brad Schneider. The club is struggling in experience and desperately needs a star to partner with young guns Kaeo Weekes and Ethan Strange.

The same can be said for the Dragons, who have failed to recruit a star playmaker - Ben Hunt is also set to depart the club at the end of his contract. They have also recently lost Talatau Amone and Ronald Volkman due to unforeseen circumstances.

Despite the Bulldogs having Matt Burton and Toby Sexton as their current halves pairing and having some great youngsters in Mitchell Woods and Alex Conti coming through their pathways system, Dodd would easily be the number one choice.

It would also allow Burton to move back into the centres and create a lethal outside-back partnership with Stephen Crichton, Josh Addo-Carr and Jacob Kiraz.

Embed from Getty Images

As the rumour mill continues to flow regarding the 21-year-old's future, he recently joined Australian player agency SFX Sports, which could be a subtle hint to where his future lies.

“My job here as a coach is do all I can to improve Lewis and all of our players as long as they are here. The speculation is what it is and you can never ask for that to go away," coach Paul Wellens has said in the past.

“What is important for us as team and Lewis as a player is to work hard and perform well and everything else will take care of itself.

“He is a fantastic player and one we hold in the highest regard. We would love him to be here not just next year but for many years to come.”