The New Zealand Warriors have claimed their maiden Harold Matthews Cup title, defeating the Western Suburbs Magpies 34-16.

Failing to win a game until Round 4, the Warriors narrowly scraped their way into the finals before clinching the title in their first season in the competition.

Etching their names into the record books, they managed to survive a last-minute onslaught by the Magpies, who were heroically trying to achieve their second title in three years.

In a back-and-forth match, Magpies second-rower Phoenix Goidinet opened the scoring by taking on several opposing players in a 30-metre barnstorming run.

They extended their lead through five-eighth Jhevon Lele, making it 10-0 in just over five minutes, but their lead wouldn't last long as the Warriors fought back and controlled the remainder of the first half.

Playing in their first Grand Final, the Warriors scored four unanswered tries, including a double to Jack Thompson.

While Lennox Tuiloma and Ezekiel Davidson-Faaiusaso both crossed the line as they entered the break with a 14-point lead.

Entering the second half with the lead, the Warriors were able to hold out their opponents, only letting a single try to Christian Taupau-Moors.

This came despite valiant efforts by the Magpies, led by skipper Alex Isdale and Godinet, who solidified himself as a player to watch in the future.

Boston Krone and Lennox Tuiloma would end up putting the icing on the victory as they celebrated in front of fans and family making the trip across the seas.

New Zealand Warriors 34 (Tries: Jack Thompson 2, Lennox Tuiloma 2, Ezekiel Davidson-Faaiuaso, Boston Krone Goals: Kairus Booth 4) def Western Suburbs Magpies (Tries: Phoenix Godine, Jhevon Lele, Christian Taupau-Moors Goals: Heamasi Makasini 2)