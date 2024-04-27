On the cusp of being dropped by Trent Robinson from the first-grade team, Nat Butcher produced a brilliant display on Anzac Day against the Dragons, which included scoring a double.

However, as Butcher was one of the best players on the ground, Sydney Roosters coach Trent Robinson revealed post-match that he was on the verge of being dropped until Victor Radley went down with injury.

Although he was called up to the Kangaroos' extended squad last year for the Pacific Championships and has been continually known as one of the club's most reliable players in the forwards, Butcher has had an inconsistent start to the season.

On the chopping block and with a chance to be dropped, Butcher produced a brilliant display on the edge of the field - the same side as Joseph Manu and Dominic Young - against the Dragons, scoring two tries and running for 127 metres.

"He was going to get dropped to the bench before the game and 'Rads' was going to start," Robinson said.

"He knew he was out of form and he got a reprieve with Rads coming out.

"It's a credit to him to be able to handle that, understand it and then come back in and play the way he did. I was really proud of Nat.

"He's a really good defensive player, but he's got those attributes in attack when he lets himself open up."

After one of his best showings this season, the new father admitted that he has been inconsistent and opened up on his current form. The admission from the second-rower comes after he has been in the representative frame for the past couple of seasons.

"To be honest, I was probably expecting it. I wasn't happy with how I've been playing the past couple of weeks," Butcher said.

"It was pretty disappointing. Robbo and I had a good chat about it.

"I really wanted to just get back to basics, back to my best footy, and I had to have a bit of a look in the mirror.

"I know my ability, and I know what I'm capable of."

A genuine contender to receive a call-up for the NSW Blues over the past couple of years, the second-rower revealed how he intends to get back to the level of playing consistent football once again that saw him in Origin contention in 2023.

"It's a bit of a mindset thing, but there's a couple of things I'll try and focus on during the week and just to get back to my game and no let the game dictate how I play," he added.

"I've been pretty inconsistent this year, and I'm just looking forward to getting that consistent footy back that I did at the backend of last year.

"I know how I play, I know what I'm capable of and my strengths, and so just playing to that."