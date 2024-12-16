The Cronulla Sharks have confirmed the re-signing of Cameron McInnes on a one-year extension.

Originally off-contract at the end of the 2025 NRL season, McInnes will now continue as club captain into 2026.

At 30 years of age - and 31 before the 2025 season kicks off - it could be the experienced middle forward's last NRL deal.

McInnes said he was 'really excited' to re-sign.

"It's a really exciting and proud moment to re-sign," McInnes said in a club statement confirming the news.

"I was lucky enough to sign here for four years in 2021 and to be able to extend here is all I wanted to do. I'm really glad the club are happy to have me.

"The club's in such a secure place. It's a high-performing environment and that's what I want to be a part of.

"I've got no doubt under Fitzy, the coaches and the systems in place here – I can't see anything other than striving for the best each year.

"I'm going into my 11th year in the NRL, but I still have so many goals. I'm still trying to get better and get to the potential that I feel I have."

Originally playing as a dummy half at the South Sydney Rabbitohs during the first 39 games of his NRL career between 2014 and 2016, McInnes moved to the St George Illawarra Dragons ahead of 2017 and has transitioned into a lock.

He would move across to the Dragons' local rivals in 2022 after missing the entirety of 2021 with an ACL injury and has continued to wear the 13 for Cronulla, playing 74 games and going past 200 in total during 2024.

The most recent year also saw the veteran make his State of Origin debut for the NSW Blues.

Sharks general manager of football Darren Mooney said McInnes has never let his standards slip during his time in the black, white and blue.

"Cam is the ultimate professional who elevates the performance of everyone around him through his actions and words," Mooney said.

"His experience is invaluable and he never takes a backward step. We're pleased to have someone of his calibre on and off the field re-commit to the club."