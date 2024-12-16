Former St George Illawarra Dragons forward Alec Tuitavake has been unveiled as the latest recruit for the Leigh Leopards in the English Super League.

The move comes after the club was forced to release former Manly Sea Eagles forward Ben Condon.

Despite signing him to a two-year deal in October, Condon's release came after he suffered recent injuries, leaving the club unable to sign him. The club haven't ruled out signing him in the future though.

“It's a blow to our preparations for next season to lose a signing of Ben's quality. We had really high aspirations for him, and we hold that focus that it can happen in the future," the club's head of rugby league Chris Chester said.

“Part of any signing involves due diligence and unfortunately after the unfortunate accident in which Ben was involved, we were unable to proceed. Ben is a really good guy and we wish him well.”

Alec Tuitavake joins the club as a replacement for Tom Amone, who has joined the Canterbury Bulldogs for 2025 in the NRL.

The prop has been a fixture of reserve grade for both the Blacktown Workers (affiliated with Manly) Sea Eagles, and the Dragons over the past four years, making 54 appearances.

Yet to debut in the NRL, it now appears he is destined to make his top flight debut at Leigh, where he has signed a two-year contract.

"We have been looking to get a replacement for Tom Amone for several months now, and believe we have the right person to fill those boots," Chester said.

"Alec is young, he's only 23, and he's hungry. He's been through some good systems in Australia and has many good years ahead of him."