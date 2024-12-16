Jason Ryles has given star recruit and fellow ex-Storm player, Josh Addo-Carr a clear indication of where he stands in the Eels team.

Addo-Carr has only signed a one-year contract with Parramatta, with a contract option in favour of the club the following year.

After a tumultuous end to last season, the representative star wants to repay the faith that former Melbourne Storm mentor, Jason Ryles has shown towards the winger.

"I want to help these [Parramatta] boys achieve their dreams... hopefully we can do something special this year." Addo-Carr said, as per Nine's WWOS.

However, the man they call 'Fox' understands that he has to fight for his spot within the Eels lineup. New coach, Jason Ryles gave the star signing a firm warning that he is not guaranteed a starting spot.

"We've got a bunch of amazing players here, and it's just going to make everyone hungrier." Addo-Carr added.

"I've definitely got to fight for my position, that's what I plan to do and it's only going to make the team and everyone else better."

Speaking at a media conference last month, Jason Ryles highlighted the excitement of reconnecting with one of the games great characters.

"There was an opportunity to speak to him. Had I not known him and had the relationship that I do have with him, I probably wouldn't be talking about him now,” Ryles stated.

“It's all about what we can do going forward. He's made a mistake and paid a price for it."

The former Origin star will hope to return to the games biggest stage, after being left out of the successful NSW team this season.

Having played his best footy under Ryles at the Storm, Addo-Carr has the potential to rediscover the form that saw him claim 15 caps for NSW Blues and two premierships with the Storm.