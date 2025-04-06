Wests Tigers head coach Benji Marshall has shut down any line of questioning around the NRL's latest high tackle crackdown before it could get underway during a tense post-match press conference.

The Tigers, who were right in their contest against the Brisbane Broncos on Saturday evening at Suncorp Stadium during the first half before being lapped in the second half, weren't impacted by the sin bin for high shots, but did have an advantage when Brisbane forward Brendan Piakura was sin binned during the first half.

Despite that, Marshall said he didn't want to be seen as whinging after a loss.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Honestly, I don't know. That's probably the best answer I can give. We are on the end of a loss, so probably ask the winning coach. I don't want to sound like a whinger," Marshall said post-match.

The same question was then asked of captain Apisai Koroisau, but before he could speak, Marshall did the talking for him.

"He doesn't know. He has nothing to say," Marshall said speaking for Koroisau.

ADVERTISEMENT

The coach, who only conducted a short press conference, said his side had a chance to take the win at halftime, but fell flat out of the break and then were caught 'chasing points'.

"I thought we came out with real good intent and executed the way we wanted to play in the first half. I'm really proud of the guys' effort," the second-year coach said.

'What I learnt tonight is that when we get it right, we have a team that can do some good things.

"A 40/20 after halftime, a chip and chase from Reyno, then they sort of took the game out of our hands. Scoreboard pressure and they took the game out of our hands, but I'm proud of my team.

"The scoreboard doesn't reflect it [the game]. You're talking about specifically the points, but there were moments in the game where we got put under scoreboard pressure and we were chasing the win but made errors which gives them more field position.

"If you're in the game, you complete more sets and go toe to toe with the cycle of the game.

"When you're chasing points, you start forcing your hand a bit and forcing errors, and that's what we did."

Marshall revealed he believes the Broncos have a chance to win the competition this year.

"Credit to them. They are probably top three or four in the comp and a chance of winning it this year. They outclassed us."

The loss leaves the Tigers with a 2-3 record to start the year ahead of matches against the Newcastle Knights, Parramatta Eels (on Easter Monday), the Cronulla Sharks and a Magic Round clash against the St George Illawarra Dragons over the next month.