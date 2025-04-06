Brisbane Broncos star representative prop Payne Haas has admitted he isn't sure about his future in Brisbane.

Haas has been on a roller-coaster in recent seasons when it comes to his contract, having at one point requested a release from the Broncos before eventually signing a new three-year deal through to the end of 2026.

That deal is believed to be worth north of $1 million per season with the Broncos, and it will come as no surprise that rivals are already circling ahead of him being able to negotiate from November 1 this year.

The Manly Sea Eagles are the only named club in the race at the present time, but there is almost no doubt more will add their name to the list in the coming months for the game's best prop, who has started 2025 by taking his game to yet another level.

Haas, speaking to The Sydney Morning Herald, revealed he wasn't sure whether his priority was to remain in Brisbane or not, but that it would wait until the end of the year.

“I'm not sure at the moment. That can wait until the end of the year. I'm just being present and worrying about the boys here,” Haas said when asked if the priority was to remain in Brisbane," Haas told the publication.

“I just want to deliver a premiership to the Broncs this year, that's my main goal. With all that contract stuff, this club is bigger than me, so I don't really care about it at the moment.”

Success could yet be part of the decision-making process for Haas, with his last contract negotiation believed to have questions around whether the Broncos could challenge for a premiership or not.

Despite his comment, Brisbane CEO Dave Donaghy said the club intend to keep Haas.

“We intend to keep him at the Broncos for the long-term,” Donaghy told News Corp.

“I'm sure every club would be interested in a player of Payne's ability, but from where I sit, I've never seen Payne happier.

“We love him at the club, I hope he feels that love.

“We will sit down with Payne and his team soon enough and start talking about his future beyond his current contact.

“He has grown into a very impressive man and leader and we intend to have him as part of our club for a long time to come.”

The prop has now played 123 NRL games, to go with 14 State of Origins and 4 Tests for Australia, although reports suggest he will likely turn out for Samoa at the end of this year in the Pacific Championships in a switch of allegiances.