The North Queensland Cowboys have secured one of their local talents long-term, with Tom Chester signing a two-year contract extension that will keep him in Townsville until the end of the 2029 season.

The extension further cements Chester's place in the club's future plans after working his way back into top-flight football following a difficult early career disrupted by multiple ACL injuries.

Since debuting for the Cowboys in 2022, Chester has made 18 appearances and is beginning to show his versatility and attacking upside.

While currently featuring in the centres, he has also been identified as a potential long-term option at fullback, particularly as the club prepares for a possible future without Scott Drinkwater.

In his recent run of form, Chester has impressed with his output across six games, registering two tries, five line breaks and 30 tackle breaks, while averaging an enormous 184 running metres a game.

The Cowboys see him as a key part of their evolving spine and a player capable of filling multiple roles across the backline.

“Much like Jaxon Purdue last week, there is always an air of excitement that runs through the club when we are able to keep one of our North Queensland kids at home long-term,” Cowboys recruitment manager Clint Zammit said.

“Tommy has faced more adversity than most to start his career and we have been thrilled to watch him announce himself on the NRL stage this year.

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“We see centre as his best position for now, but Tom is another who can fill a number of other positions if required. He came through the junior grades as a half and played much of his Queensland Cup at fullback, so he provides Todd and his staff with great versatility if the need arises.

Chester's extension reflects both his development and the club's commitment to retaining local pathways talent as they build toward sustained success.

For Chester, the decision to stay was as much about identity as opportunity.

“I'm a Townsville boy, born and bred and I still pinch myself every time I get to wear the jersey I grew up supporting as a kid," he said.

“I genuinely believe we've got a great group of players and staff here that can build something special and I'm proud and excited to be a part of it over the next three years.”