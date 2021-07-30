The Brisbane Broncos are reportedly in talks with Alex Glenn regarding his future, indicating a potential retirement may not be far away.

According to a The Daily Telegraph report, the Broncos have had talks with Glenn regarding opportunities after his career is over within the club.

The 32-year-old veteran of 279 games will finish the season on 285 first grade appearances so long as he doesn't sustain an injury or have form issues.

He has played every game he has been available for this season, apart from a six-week stint in the middle of the year when he was ruled out due to injury.

However, approaching the twilight of his career as the most experienced player in a struggling Broncos outfit who are at the wrong end of the table for the second season in a row, Glenn may not seek to play on next year.

It's understood the Broncos are yet to table Glenn a new deal for 2022 and beyond, with the club wanting to allow him as much time as possible to come to a decision on his future.

Even as the Broncos go on a recruiting campaign, with Brenko Lee, Corey Jensen and prized recruit Adam Reynolds to arrive at the club next year along with a number of retention decisions, it's thought they will leave funds available for Glenn should he wish to play on for 2022.

The Broncos are keen on having Glenn involved with the club in his post-playing days though, whether that be in 2022 or 2023.

The one-club player debuted for the Broncos in 2009 and has also represented both New Zealand and the Cook Islands in the international game.

With the Cooks playing at the 2021 Rugby League World Cup, Glenn as captain of the team, is likely to travel despite Australia and New Zealand pulling out.