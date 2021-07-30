Speculation is building that Brisbane Broncos halfback Brodie Croft may be looking at heading north to play with the Salford Devils in the English Super League.

Despite being in and out of the Broncos senior side this year, the Salford Devils are reportedly showing an interest in the 24-year-old, according to an The Daily Telegraph report.

The Dalby native has one more year left on his current contract, however with the Broncos signing Adam Reynolds and the retention of Tyson Gamble, Croft's future at the club is surrounded with uncertainty.

Croft was signed at the beginning of 2020 from the Melbourne Storm, with the thought he'd be the club's long-term answer in the halves.

However, he has struggled to fit into an inexperienced line-up, playing just 14 games last year and 10 so far this year in what has been a revolving door in the six and seven jumper at the Broncos.

BRODIE CROFT

Halfback Broncos 2021 SEASON AVG 0.3

Try Assists 157.1

Kick Metres 0.4

LB Assists

His three-year contract has thus far, struggled to reach the heights it was supposed to after playing in both the 2017 and 2018 NRL grand final.

The Broncos finished last on the table and are clearly beginning to shift in a different direction. Croft may look to exit the club early in an attempt to revitalise his career, however, with reportedly no NRL teams knocking on the door, England may be his only option.