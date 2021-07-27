The Brisbane Broncos' board are reportedly privately expressing concerns over the potential of a ten-year-, ten-million dollar deal for star prop Payne Haas.

Haas is one of the best youngsters in the game, and has firmly established himself as a club and Origin star.

According to an The Daily Telegraph report, Haas' management tabled the offer to the board. It would be the biggest in Brisbane's history, and essentially turn Haas into a one-club player for life.

Haas would be following in the footsteps of Jason Taumalolo, who is a little under halfway through his own ten-year deal at the North Queensland Cowboys.

The report suggests the Broncos board will meet to discuss the request from Haas and his management, but members of the board may not see eye to eye with the mega star.

At just 21 years of age, the value of Haas' contract in the coming years is only likely to sky-rocket as he goes from strength to strength.

PAYNE HAAS

Prop Broncos 2021 SEASON AVG 161.2

All Run Metres 3.3

Tackle Breaks 0.4

Offloads

Haas is already contracted until 2024, and Brisbane Broncos director of football Ben Ikin has told The Daily Telegraph that there is no rush.

“There is a board meeting coming up early next month, so for a contract of that size (10 years), it would get elevated to board level,” Ikin said.

“There is no rush for us really.

“Payne is contracted until the end of 2024 so there is no time pressure (to formalise an upgrade), it has to go to the appropriate levels and the board will make a decision on that.”

The Broncos' star came off the bench at State of Origin level last year, but made an immediate impact in all three games of what turned out to be a successful series for the Blues.

He has been unable to replicate that sort of success with the Broncos, who are firmly planted at the wrong end of the table.

That can hardly be pinged on Haas though, with the big prop running almost 170 metres per game, and tackling at a little under 98 per cent. He also plays big minutes for the Broncos, taking enormous pressure off Kevin Walters' struggling middle third rotation.

The Broncos are undergoing mammoth changes, with plenty of players arriving at the club next year, including Adam Reynolds, while plenty have also left, including Matt Lodge and Tevita Pangai Junior.