Gold Coast Titans co-captain Jamal Fogarty won't be going anywhere, with the half signing on until the end of 2023.

The deal will keep the 37-gamer at the club for the foreseeable future, as he pushed to make a return to first grade after injuring his finger during Round 18.

He has been named on the reserves list for this Sunday's game against the North Queensland Cowboys after originally being an outside chance of returning last week during an eventual Monday night win over the Canterbury Bulldogs.

The 27-year-old may have been something of a late bloomer at NRL level, only making his debut in 2017 at the age of 23, and last year cracking a permanent first grade spot, but he has been one of the Titans' best over the past 12 months.

This year alone he had averaged over 300 kicking metres per game, but also has 11 try assists to his name.

JAMAL FOGARTY

Unknown Titans 2021 SEASON AVG 0.2

Tries 69.9

All Run Metres 19.4

Tackles Made

Fogarty won the Petro Civoniceva medal at the 2019 Queensland Rugby League awards before re-singing with the Titans last time and by Round 15 of 2020 had become the back-up option to Kevin Proctor to captain the club.

While the Titans couldn't make the finals this year, Fogarty's form has been such that Justin Holbrook's side have snuck into the top eight this season.

With five weeks to go however, there are four teams still tied on 18, which was five before a Thursday night victory for the Newcastle Knights catapulted them up to seventh on the table.

Titans coach Justin Holbrook said it was a superb pick up for the club.

“It is great that Jamal has extended his time with us,” Holbrook said.

“He has done a fantastic job for us since joining the team last season.

“I think Jamal, as we’ve said a number of times, is a great story as a late incumbent into our club.

“Apart from what he’ll bring on field, he will be great at helping to develop our young halves that are coming through.”