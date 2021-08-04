Brisbane Broncos' Brodie Croft could be on his way to England in 2022, with the half looking to exit his deal a year early for better pastures in the Super League.

According the NRL.com's Dan Walsh, Croft has received several offers from the Super League, as it seems both he and Broncos are ready to part ways.

"We are open to Brodie and his agent exploring opportunities beyond the Broncos next year," football manager Ben Ikin confirmed on Wednesday.

This expected exit has Ikin and coach Kevin Walters back on the hunt for another half to play alongside 2022 Bronco Adam Reynolds.

While Walters said "I haven't thought about 2022 with cap space, to be honest," the supplementary cash that would be gained from Croft's departure would free Ikin and the management team up to make a move at getting a new robin for their batman (Reynolds).

"Obviously if Brodie Croft did leave we'd have to replace him with someone similar," Walters told the media.

"We've got Billy Walters coming into the squad next year who plays in that position but I feel that's an area we can strengthen up a bit as well."

If the Broncos do look outside their extended top-30, they'll be aiming at a cheap to mid-tier play-maker that can provide explosiveness and stability for a team and organisation that has been lacking it over the past few years.

Croft's premature departure would free the organisation from the expected $460,000 he was owed in 2022, allowing them to re-direct some or all this money into his replacement.

While he's currently well above that mark, the Titans Ashley Taylor is a possible target, coming off-contract with Gold Coast at the end of this year, and with his value likely to drop.

Some other more realistic candidates to replace Croft would be either of the Melbourne Storm sto-aways - Ryley Jacks or Cooper Johns - Tyrone May or even the likely departing Bulldog, Lachlan Lewis.

While there's a little more uncertainty around the 'Kotoni Staggs to five-eight project' coach Kevin Walters declared at the start of the year, this is still a probable option for the team and would also allow them to send some of that Croft money in the direction of an experienced forward.