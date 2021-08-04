CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 15: Brodie Croft of the Broncos is tackled during the round 14 NRL match between the Canberra Raiders and the Brisbane Broncos at GIO Stadium on August 15, 2020 in Canberra, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

Brisbane Broncos' Brodie Croft could be on his way to England in 2022, with the half looking to exit his deal a year early for better pastures in the Super League.

According the NRL.com's Dan Walsh, Croft has received several offers from the Super League, as it seems both he and Broncos are ready to part ways.

BRODIE CROFT
Halfback
Broncos
ROUND 20 STATS
1
Tries
103
Kick Metres
1
LB Assists

"We are open to Brodie and his agent exploring opportunities beyond the Broncos next year," football manager Ben Ikin confirmed on Wednesday.

This expected exit has Ikin and coach Kevin Walters back on the hunt for another half to play alongside 2022 Bronco Adam Reynolds.

While Walters said "I haven't thought about 2022 with cap space, to be honest," the supplementary cash that would be gained from Croft's departure would free Ikin and the management team up to make a move at getting a new robin for their batman (Reynolds).

"Obviously if Brodie Croft did leave we'd have to replace him with someone similar," Walters told the media.

"We've got Billy Walters coming into the squad next year who plays in that position but I feel that's an area we can strengthen up a bit as well."

If the Broncos do look outside their extended top-30, they'll be aiming at a cheap to mid-tier play-maker that can provide explosiveness and stability for a team and organisation that has been lacking it over the past few years.

Croft's premature departure would free the organisation from the expected $460,000 he was owed in 2022, allowing them to re-direct some or all this money into his replacement.

While he's currently well above that mark, the Titans Ashley Taylor is a possible target, coming off-contract with Gold Coast at the end of this year, and with his value likely to drop.

GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - MAY 16: Ashley Taylor of the Titans looks on during the round 10 NRL match between the Gold Coast Titans and the Sydney Roosters at Cbus Super Stadium on May 16, 2016 on the Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

Some other more realistic candidates to replace Croft would be either of the Melbourne Storm sto-aways - Ryley Jacks or Cooper Johns - Tyrone May or even the likely departing Bulldog, Lachlan Lewis.

While there's a little more uncertainty around the 'Kotoni Staggs to five-eight project' coach Kevin Walters declared at the start of the year, this is still a probable option for the team and would also allow them to send some of that Croft money in the direction of an experienced forward.