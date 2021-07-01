Kotoni Staggs is set to make his long-awaited return for the Broncos this week but he doesn’t believe it will be at five-eighth, per reports from NRL.com‘s Laine Clark.

Staggs has spent a long time in recovery after suffering an ACL injury in the final game last season. Now poised to return against Cronulla on Sunday, it looks likely that he will play out the season in the centre position.

During his nine-month stint on the side-lines, Staggs signed a four-year extension with the Broncos that will see him stay at Red Hill until the cessation of the 2025 season.

But despite coach Kevin Waters indicating plans for Staggs to take over the no.6 slot next season, the 22-year-old admits that it’s unlikely he will make the move this year.

Embed from Getty Images

“Coming off an ACL, it’s a big injury and I don’t want to put myself under too much pressure,” Staggs told Laine.

“I want to go to a position that I know how to play and I’m good at as well.

“That’s a call that I’ve made and Kevvie (Waters) agrees with me on that.

“To play five-eighth I will probably need a pre-season under my belt for that. I am not looking at playing five-eighth any time soon. I just want to get out there first and play a bit of footy and see where I go from there.”

SEE ALSO: Tigers reportedly offer Tevita Pangai Junior mid-season switch

Staggs’ return for Brisbane couldn’t come any sooner, with the proud club staring down consecutive wooden spoons.

But with South Sydney playmaker Adam Reynolds set to join the Broncos in 2022, Staggs insists he is keen ease his body back into the league.

“Maybe after a few games I am back and everything is going my way, I might end up having a shot there but in the back of my head I am playing centre finishing off the season,” Staggs said.

“I love getting my hands on the ball early and you get that at five-eighth.

“We have a good halfback coming next year who can organise and run the team and there is always a half you also need that is a ball runner. And that is what I bring to that position – eyes up and play from there.

“I have messaged him to say congratulations on signing but no conversations with him at all but that will come around.”

Staggs admitted there will be some nerves when he runs out on Sunday, but not because of his reconstructed knee.

Embed from Getty Images

“I was asked this the other day and I got a bit emotional about it because it has been a long time out of the game,” Staggs said.

“I will be very nervous running out there, especially putting on the jersey for Deadly Choices Round which is very close to my culture as well – it will be a bit nerve wracking.

SEE ALSO: John Asiata set for surgery after sickening head clash

“But I don’t think about my knee when I am out there training. My game is all about my speed and explosiveness off the mark. I have done a lot of that in rehab, putting my knee in uncomfortable positions that I will have to do in the game. I am feeling ready.

“Every session I have done has been based around my speed, and all my skills and it has held up well – hopefully it does for the rest of the season.”

The Broncos will be buoyed by Staggs’ return against the Sharks at 2pm on Sunday, but will still be without a host of players due to injury.