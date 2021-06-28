The Brisbane Broncos have revealed that John Asiata will undergo neck surgery after a sickening head clash last weekend.

The procedure will likely see Asiata miss the remainder of the 2021 season.

The forward was stretchered from the ground after the head clash with Rabbitoh Mark Nicholls and scans later revealed surgery as the best course of action.

Broncos Head Of Performance Dave Ballard said the surgery would give Asiata the best opportunity to return to his best.

“After consultation with specialists, it was decided surgery was the best option to ensure the longevity of John’s career,” Ballard said in a statement on the club’s website.

“He will undergo a couple of months of rehab before we look at a return to the field.”

Ballard also provided an update on Albert Kelly and Pat Carrigan. He said that Kelly was progressing well but that he won’t be back just yet as he battles a hamstring injury.

Meanwhile, Ballard said that Carrigan has begun rehab on his injured ACL.

“Pat has been really professional in his approach to his rehab and continues to tick all the boxes in his strength work in the gym,” said Ballard.