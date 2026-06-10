The circus surrounding Israel Folau's potential return to the NRL is continuing, with his older brother revealing it's not just the Wests Tigers interested.

A bombshell report surfaced on Tuesday morning suggesting the code-hopping outside back, now 37 years of age, is interested in an NRL return and was in talks with the Wests Tigers over a potential train and trial deal.

2GB Radio revealed the veteran could sign a train and trial deal with the joint-venture before this year's June 30 deadline.

Other reports surfaced on Tuesday afternoon revealing the Wests Tigers wanted no part of his signature.

But his older brother David Folau has now revealed it's not just the Tigers interested, with his management talking to "four or five clubs."

“Israel has a management team and they have received interest from four or five clubs and they have been great to deal with,” The senior Folau told Wide World of Sports.

“It's just a question of sorting out a few details and hopefully a deal can be done.”

The Tigers, per the report, are still believed to be the favourites despite their public denial, while the other clubs are not known at this stage - although there is a fair guess clubs chasing outside backs, like the St George Illawarra Dragons, Canterbury Bulldogs, and even his former outfit the Brisbane Broncos may be showing some level of interest.

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All three clubs have little salary cap wiggle room, but at his age, Folau would come cheap.

It was confirmed by his older brother though, that the talks between Folau and Tigers coach Benji Marshall have been "very positive."

The controversial former Storm, Broncos and Catalans Dragons rugby league player who managed five Origins for Queensland and eight Tests for Australia also spent time in the AFL with the Greater Western Sydney Giants between 2011 and 2012, and rugby union where he played 73 Tests for Australia between 2013 and 2019.

Prior to his departure from the NRL, he was tracking to become one of the greatest try-scorers of all-time, notching 73 tries in his first 91 games between 2007 and 2010.