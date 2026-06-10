English-born Morgan Gannon is weighing up a return home to the Super League despite inking a three-year deal with the New Zealand Warriors last year.

The second row forward left the Leeds Rhinos to pursue an opportunity in the NRL, but has only been limited to one game in the competition this year, making his club debut in Round 3 for the Warriors.

A trip back to the Northern Hemisphere may be on the cards, with fresh reports from Love Rugby League pointing towards Gannon returning after his management made Super League clubs aware he would like to return.

Following his Rhinos debut at 17, Gannon has notched up 73 appearances for the club, scoring 14 times, catching the eye of Warriors recruitment who poached him to New Zealand.

Gannon turned down a hefty extension with the Rhinos to test himself in the NRL landscape.

With Perth Bears securing the services of James McDonnell, a second row position is now vacant at his former club, which would make the most sense if the transfer were to eventuate and take action.

Although Love Rugby League also listed the Castleford Tigers, Hull FC, Hull KR and Leigh Leopards as all other candidates who are seeking backrowers to join them.

Morgan is the son of former Balmain Tigers player Jim Gannon, who spent time playing under Warriors coach Andrew Webster when he was at Hull KR, suggesting their relationship played a role in getting him over to New Zealand for 2026.

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Jim played for 15 years at the top level over in England in the front row position, playing over 350 professional games mainly at Halifax and the Huddersfield Giants.

The publication is also revealing that the Warriors are still keen to keep the 22-year-old, but his management is exploring what interest is out there.