The Queensland public and media's campaign to have referee Ashley Klein overlooked for officiating duties in the second State of Origin clash has failed, with the NRL confirming on Wednesday morning there would be no changes to the team for the Melbourne clash.

Klein will be once again joined by Chris Butler in the bunker, with Matt Noyen and Phil Henderson retained to run the sidelines.

The two main officials, Klein and Butler, seemed to dispute whether Queensland fullback Kalyn Ponga should be sin binned or sent off after he wiped NSW winger Tolutau Koula out of the game with a dangerous shoulder charge.

In the end, Klein held the deciding vote being on field and elected to send Ponga off, with Queensland then coughing up a 14-point lead in the final 20 minutes.

The decision led to public outcry in Queensland, and while Billy Slater and the playing group didn't openly criticise the decision, a petition was shared by one major Queensland masthead, painting Klein as "born in New South Wales" and needing o be removed from the game.

The NRL backed Klein in after the decision though, and has now elected to retain him for Origin 2, which will be his 22nd Origin in charge. The Blues hold a 13-8 win record in those games.

State of Origin Game 2 referee appointments

Referee: Ashley Klein

Touch judges: Matt Noyen and Phil Henderson

Bunker official: Chris Butler

Game 2 will be played next Wednesday night at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, with the Maroons looking to push towards a decider at Suncorp Stadium.