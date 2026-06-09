Speculation surrounding William Kennedy's future at the Shire has been put to rest following his one-year extension at the Cronulla Sharks.

The Bathurst product has been in an electric form in the past 24 months, but a stall in a contract announcement raised plenty of eyebrows on where his future would lie, given he has enough class to walk into most starting sides.

Kennedy inked a one-year extension for the 2026 season in October last year, and just recently signed another on for another 12 months, leaving his options open for his long-term future.

“It's good to get it all done and sorted and then just focus on my footy. I can't thank the club enough for giving me another year,” he told the NewsWire.

“I was used to it (the contract questions) and then had it last year as well, so I think I was getting a bit used to it. It didn't bother me at all. It's just good to have it done and then just keep going with footy.”

Given Kennedy can negotiate his future for a 2028 contract in November this year, he admits the focus is on the season ahead, and his family will come into a decision if a longer-contract option surfaces.

There is plenty of speculation he would be of much use to the PNG Chiefs, who are free to talk to Kennedy in five months' time if they wish for him to be a part of their inaugural plans.

“I think everyone would want more than one year, especially just having that security for my young family as well,” he said.

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“I think it was just the best option for my family. I want to do what's right off the field as well and then repay it in footy as well.

“I love this club. They took me in when I was a young player and I can't repay them enough. I'll always love this club.

“At the end of the day, you've got to do what's best for your family. I think that one year here again was best for my family and then for me as well because I wanted to be with the boys that I love and care about.”

Kennedy has played 145 games in Sharks colours since his NRL debut in 2019, scoring 56 tries.

He celebrated his extension with a clinical performance against the St George Illawarra Dragons on Sunday, recording 215 running metres, two try assists and a try.

Coach Craig Fitzgibbon was full of praise for Kennedy's development and pleased to have him remain in the city's south.

“There's probably more noise around Will staying or not staying (every year), but that guy just gets better every year,” Fitzgibbon said.

“We've thankfully managed to keep Will because he gets better and better. Will is the sort of guy who epitomises our club and team.

“We haven't been able to keep a lot of the guys that we love and cherish, and it's been harder than it seems. We love and respect the players that are moving on, but we're also thankful for a player like Will that we've managed to keep.

“It's not lost on us week to week on how important everyone in our club is, and then Will epitomises what we're about.”

The Sharks are undergoing a massive change of guard following a plethora of stars off-contract at the end of this season, including mainstays Cameron McInnes, Sione Katoa and Jesse Ramien moving on for 2027.

Many believed Kennedy would be on that list, but have opted to remain with the 29-year-old strike fullback, who is combining strongly with cousin Braydon Trindall on their lethal left edge attack.

Kennedy and his Sharks teammates face an enormous challenge when they travel to Auckland to face the New Zealand Warriors on Saturday.