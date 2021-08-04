The Cronulla Sharks have reportedly signed former Canberra Raiders forward Kai O'Donnell for the remainder of the 2021 season.

The 22-year-old Brisbane-born forward was released by the Raiders earlier this year when the competition was relocated to south east Queensland.

ADVERTISEMENT

With only a limited number of players allowed into the bubble and no New South Wales cup games proceeding due to Sydney's lockdown, O'Donnell and Adam Cook were both released.

O'Donnell would go on to sign for the Mackay Cutters, where he made a single appearance during Round 12, putting in an 80-minute performance in the second row in a 40 points to 30 victory over the PNG Hunters.

The 181-centimetre tall second rower recorded four tackle busts and four offloads in a strong performance. While he didn't play any games for the Raiders in first grade this year, he made a handful of appearances after debuting in 2020, scoring a try in one of his four games.

The Daily Telegraph are now reporting that O'Donnell has joined the Sharks and will join the Sharks in their own bubble later this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

It's understood he will be on a train and trial contract, but is also available for selection should interim coach Josh Hannay want to utilise him in first grade.

O'Donnell will be out to impress during what will be a brief stint with the men from the shire through to the end of the season as the club attempt to qualify for the finals. With incoming coach Craig Fitzgibbon still in the process of working his 2022 roster, O'Donnell could well earn himself a spot with a good patch at the club.