The Cronulla Sharks almost certainly won't be re-signing Aaron Woods ahead of the 2022 season, and the veteran prop is in no rush to make a decision about where he will end up.

Woods has been a permanent fixture in the Sharks' set up this season, but with the likes of Toby Rudolf, Braden Hamlin-Uele and Jack Williams competing for starting spots, Cronulla are ready to go in a different direction.

The veteran has made 19 appearances this season, starting every single contest for Cronulla in the front row.

Woods told the media on Wednesday afternoon that he was glad the August transfer deadline had passed, and said he wasn't in a rush to sign a new contract.

“It has been good that the deadline is over now so I don’t have to worry about my name getting mentioned every day in the media about being linked to certain clubs," Woods said.

“I’m more focused on what happens at Cronulla. If it happens at the end of the season I don’t care. I don’t mind waiting. I just want to focus on what we have got going at Cronulla.”

The front rower debuted in 2011 at the Wests Tigers, before shifting to the Bulldogs and finally the Sharks. The former New South Wales State of Origin representative has averaged 119 metres per game this season, and has scored three tries.

Woods said the Tigers were a club he loved playing for, and wouldn't say no to a return to finish his career.

“Yeah definitely, you never say no to anything,” Woods said.

“It is obviously all right being in a hotel. You get to speak to a couple of the boys. We have the Dragons and Tigers boys here as well.

“It has just been good being around. Being a local junior of the club, you never say no.

“It was a club I loved playing for when I was there so it is quite appealing.”

It had been previously rumoured that both the Parramatta Eels and Manly Sea Eagles were interested in acquiring the services of Woods.