Reports have emerged both the Parramatta Eels and Manly Sea Eagles have entered a two-way fight for the immediate services of Cronulla Sharks' prop Aaron Woods.

It's understood that Woods won't be offered a new contract to stay in the Shire at the end of this season, and he is exploring his options elsewhere.

Two of those options have come in the form of immediate switches, according to Wide World of Sports' The Mole. Both Parramatta and Manly are chasing Woods to add experience to their finals campaign, and while other clubs, namely the Brisbane Broncos, have indicated their interest in the off-contract veteran, it appears Woods is limiting his options to the two Sydney clubs.

The move would made some degree of sense for the Sea Eagles. While Taniela Paseka, Sean Keppie and others have done a strong job in the middle third rotation alongside Martin Taupau, they could use another experienced player like Woods who would strengthen their bench rotation.

The Cronulla prop defends strongly and runs the ball hard, backed up by his season statistics where he has been starting at the Sharks for much of it.

The move makes slightly less sense for the Eels given Reagan Campbell-Gillard and Junior Paulo have put in outstanding season's to date.

In saying that, prop stocks do drop off after the duo, with Marata Niukore starting there last weekend while Paulo came from the bench, and only Oregon Kaufusi able to play in the middle out of the other players named on the bench.

Again, Woods would be a depth acquisition who could help to firm the middle third up for Parramatta.

Woods is just one of a host of players however considering his position in the NRL's Queensland bubble, with his wife due to give birth on Monday.

"We have got a couple of boys who put their hands up and said they just can't do it with their families," Woods said on Triple M yesterday.

"They can't have three kids or four kids sitting in a hotel room with their wife. They just can't control it."