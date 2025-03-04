The NRL have confirmed the Dolphins Round 1 clash against the South Sydney Rabbitohs has been relocated to Sydney at CommBank Stadium due to Cyclone Alfred.

The cyclone is on a forecasted collision path with Brisbane either on Thursday or Friday, with it set to bring up to 600 milimetres of rain, and wind gusts of up to 120 kilometres per hour.

Brisbane and south east Queensland residents have been advised to prepare for the cyclone that could see one of Brisbane's biggest weather events in decades.

Suncorp Stadium, the venue that was supposed to host the clash, is also prone to flooding having done so twice in the last 15 years during major rain events.

South Sydney's normal home ground at Homebush - Accor Stadium - is out of action due to an inernational motorsports event, meaning CommBank Stadium will now host the game.

There is no time to the day or kick-off time of the game, which will appease broadcasters.

The NRL has made the decision today to allow for the appropriate changes to be implemented and acknowledges and thanks both the Dolphins and the Rabbitohs for their approach and co-operation," the NRL wrote in one part of a statement confirming the news.

"The NRL said the safety of players, fans and the community were the highest priority when considering the venue change."

It was reported earlier on Tuesday that the teams could have yet played the game in front of an empty stadium in Brisbane, but that has not come to be.

The decision comes after the AFL earlier today confirmed they would postpone games to be played in Brisbane on Thursday and the Gold Coast on Saturday in a move that put the pressure on NRL powerbrokers.

It's unclear if the Rabbitohs will now give up hosting rights to their Round 17 home clash against the Dolphins in Sydney, or whether that game will remain at Homebush.