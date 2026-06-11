St George Illawarra Dragons will be without their strike back rower Jaydn Su'A for the remainder of the season following surgery to repair a pec injury.

Su'A injured his pec in the club's local derby match against the Cronulla Sharks on Sunday, where the Red V were chasing back-to-back wins for the first time since last year.

However, it was a double blow for the Dragons after being blown off the park in a 34-12 loss, and now fresh reports from Code Sports indicating that Su'A will undergo surgery on his torn pectoral on Friday.

It is understood that the 28-year-old will be sidelined for 12 weeks, which gives him a slim chance of returning for a last goodbye in the red and white in their final match of the season against the Parramatta Eels. Ironically enough, it is against the club he has signed a three-year deal with through to 2029, but is likely to have already played his last game for the Dragons.

The former QLD Maroons representative made the switch to Wollongong from the Rabbitohs for the 2022 season, where he has been a mainstay on the right edge for the Dragons since his arrival.

Although the emergence of their young crop of talented local juniors has given the club a roadmap towards its future goals for the side.

Dylan Egan, Hamish Stewart, Ryan Couchman and Jacob Halangahu can all play on the edge and are showing promise to becoming franchise players in the Red V.

The surgery has all-but ended Su'A's time on the field in Dragons colours, playing 78 games during the four and a half seasons he was at the club.

Su'A shapes up as a great signing for the Eels, with the 10-time Samoan international set to partner elite half Mitchell Moses on the right side of the field to form a lethal combination in 2027.