The Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs are in the fight to secure Jacob Preston long term before the star second rower can negotiate with rival clubs in November for a 2028 contract.

Preston has been a stand-out forward for the Bulldogs before he was struck down with a fractured arm earlier in May, ruling him out of an almost-certain appearance in the NSW Blues squad.

Extension negotiations have begun between Preston and the Bulldogs given it's understood Preston wants to stay in Belmore, although the Daily Telegraph is reporting that the two parties are far from agreeing on a price yet for a new contract.

Preston has made a name for himself with his tenacious attitude and elite ability at running lines off his halves, and with currently being on a reported $500,000 a year at the Bulldogs, he could earn plenty more if he were to explore his options.

The timely inclusion of the PNG Chiefs entering the NRL in 2028 would have Bulldogs officials sweating, given the 19th NRL franchise has the luxury of offering tax-free salaries at its disposal.

With Viliame Kikau extending at the club on a whopping $800,000 a year in December, the Bulldogs will have to juggle their salary cap around to ensure Preston inks the dotted line before November this year to remain at Belmore.

Origin representative Kurt Mann and prop Sam Hughes are free agents, and offloading them could ease some pressure in retaining Preston, but given the duo feature often in the NRL side week-in, week-out, it would still be a steady loss.

It is understood Bulldogs' boss Phil Gould has held talks with Preston's management and expressed that the club is keen to keep the 24-year-old star, but if a contract deadlock continues following November 1, expect plenty of clubs to throw the book at him.