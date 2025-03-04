All 12 teams are in for the remainder of Round 1, with six games to be played over the course of the weekend.

Following wins for the Canberra Raiders and Penrith Panthers in Las Vegas on Sunday, the remainder of Round 1 commences with Sydney Roosters hosting the Brisbane Broncos on Thursday evening.

Question marks linger over the Dolphins and Rabbitohs on Friday evening thanks to Cyclone Alfred, while the Dragons host the Bulldogs and the Eels travel to Melbourne in other big games this weekend.

Here are all the talking points from team list Tuesday.

ROUND 1 TEAMS

 2025-03-06T09:00:00Z 
    $2.85   ROOSTERS TO WIN
 
BRONCOS TO WIN   $1.42    
Allianz Stadium
SYD   
 2025-03-06T09:00:00Z 
   BRI
    #NRLRoostersBroncos
Sydney Roosters

Brisbane Broncos

 2025-03-07T07:00:00Z 
    $2.15   WESTS TIGERS TO WIN
 
KNIGHTS TO WIN   $1.70    
Campbelltown
WST   
 2025-03-07T07:00:00Z 
   NEW
    #NRLTigersKnights
Wests Tigers

Newcastle Knights

 2025-03-07T09:05:00Z 
 
 
 
CommBank Stadium
DOL   
 2025-03-07T09:05:00Z 
   SOU
    #NRLDolphinsSouths
The Dolphins

South Sydney Rabbitohs

 2025-03-08T06:30:00Z 
    $2.40   DRAGONS TO WIN
 
BULLDOGS TO WIN   $1.57    
Netstrata Jubilee
STI   
 2025-03-08T06:30:00Z 
   CAN
    #NRLDragonsBulldogs
St George Illawarra Dragons

Canterbury Bulldogs

 2025-03-08T08:35:00Z 
    $1.45   SEA EAGLES TO WIN
 
COWBOYS TO WIN   $2.75    
4 Pines Park
MAN   
 2025-03-08T08:35:00Z 
   NQL
    #NRLManlyCowboys
Manly Sea Eagles

North Queensland Cowboys

 2025-03-09T05:05:00Z 
    $1.13   STORM TO WIN
 
EELS TO WIN   $6.00    
AAMI Park
MEL   
 2025-03-09T05:05:00Z 
   PAR
    #NRLStormEels
Melbourne Storm

Parramatta Eels