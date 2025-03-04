All 12 teams are in for the remainder of Round 1, with six games to be played over the course of the weekend.
Following wins for the Canberra Raiders and Penrith Panthers in Las Vegas on Sunday, the remainder of Round 1 commences with Sydney Roosters hosting the Brisbane Broncos on Thursday evening.
Question marks linger over the Dolphins and Rabbitohs on Friday evening thanks to Cyclone Alfred, while the Dragons host the Bulldogs and the Eels travel to Melbourne in other big games this weekend.
Here are all the talking points from team list Tuesday.
2025-03-06T09:00:00Z Allianz StadiumSYD 2025-03-06T09:00:00Z BRI
2025-03-06T09:00:00Z
Allianz Stadium
SYD
2025-03-06T09:00:00Z
BRI
Sydney Roosters
- Victor Radley's move to the edge locked in.
- Mark Nawaqanitawase and Robert Toia get opportunities in the centres with Billy Smith out.
- Naufahu Whyte named at prop, and Nat Butcher at lock in a new-look Roosters forward pack.
- Salesi Foketi to debut from the bench.
Brisbane Broncos
- Gehamat Shibasaki wins race to play at centre, Deine Mariner left out.
- Cory Paix takes over the number nine jersey. Billy Walters included on bench. No room for Tyson Smoothy.
- Jack Gosiewski named at second-row. Brendan Piakura on the bench.
- Patrick Carrigan's move to prop confirmed, Kobe Hetherington starts at lock, and Benjamin Te Kura outside the 17.
2025-03-07T07:00:00Z CampbelltownWST 2025-03-07T07:00:00Z NEW
2025-03-07T07:00:00Z
Campbelltown
WST
2025-03-07T07:00:00Z
NEW
Wests Tigers
- Jarome Luai to captain his first game as a Tiger with Apisai Koroisau out suspended.
- Tallyn Da Silva to start at hooker, and Heath Mason at the back with Jahream Bula missing through appendix recovery.
- Solomona Faataape wins the race for a spot in the centres.
- Sunia Turuva, Luai, Terrell May (starting), and both Jack Bird and Royce Hunt (bench) named to make Tigers debuts. Tristan Hope has also been upgraded to a development deal and will debut from the bench.
Newcastle Knights
- Fletcher Sharpe becomes first-choice five-eighth to partner Jack Cogger in the halves. Jackson Hastings misses out and Tyson Gamble is injured.
- Phoenix Crossland to start at dummy half, with Jayden Brailey only able to secure a bench spot.
- Tyson Frizell moves to lock, with Dylan Lucas and Kai Pearce-Paul to start in the second-row. No room for Adam Elliott in the 17.
- James Schiller to start on the wing.
2025-03-07T09:05:00Z CommBank StadiumDOL 2025-03-07T09:05:00Z SOU
The Dolphins
2025-03-07T09:05:00Z
CommBank Stadium
DOL
2025-03-07T09:05:00Z
SOU
- Jack Bostock's injury means Junior Tupou makes club debut on the wing after his off-season move from the Tigers.
- Daniel Saifiti slots straight in at prop alongside Felise Kaufusi after Jesse Bromwich's retirement.
- Kulikefu Finefeuiaki makes his club debut on the edge alongside Max Plath. Tom Gilbert locked in to return at lock.
- Kurt Donoghoe wins the race for the bench utility spot. Kenneath Bromwich left out of the 17.
South Sydney Rabbitohs
- Cody Walker passes fit for Round 1 and will play at five-eighth alongside new recruit Jamie Humphreys with Lewis Dodd suspended.
- Jayden Sullivan to play off the bench as the utility.
- Jye Gray replaces Latrell Mitchell at fullback.
- Lachlan Hubner becomes shock new number 13 for Rabbitohs ahead of Tallis Duncan, who remains on the bench, and Keaon Koloamatangi, who stays in the second-row.
- Tevita Tatola limited to a bench spot with Sean Keppie and Davvy Moale to start at prop.
- Campbell Graham returns. Isaiah Tass moves to the wing.
2025-03-08T06:30:00Z Netstrata JubileeSTI 2025-03-08T06:30:00Z CAN
2025-03-08T06:30:00Z
Netstrata Jubilee
STI
2025-03-08T06:30:00Z
CAN
St George Illawarra Dragons
- Clint Gutherson, Valentine Holmes, Lachlan Ilias and Damien Cook to make club debuts in the run on 13.
- Mathew Feagai and Christian Tuipulotu named on the wings, with Tyrell Sloan sensationally missing out.
- Toby Couchman and Emre Guler the new look starting props with Hame Sele and Blake Lawrie both unavailable. Hamish Stewart named to debut on the bench, and young gun Loko Pasifiki Tonga in the reserves.
- Jacob Liddle to play from the bench.
Canterbury Bulldogs
- The Bulldogs have few surprises in their Round 1 team list, with all the expected faces featuring. Blake Wilson named on the wing amid injuries.
- Sitili Tupouniua and Jaeman Salmon named on the bench, with Harry Hayes also listed. Kurtis Morrin misses out.
2025-03-08T08:35:00Z 4 Pines ParkMAN 2025-03-08T08:35:00Z NQL
2025-03-08T08:35:00Z
4 Pines Park
MAN
2025-03-08T08:35:00Z
NQL
Manly Sea Eagles
- Lehi Hopoate named to start on the wing alongside Jasob Saab. Tommy Talau is out injured.
- Tom Trbojevic at fullback after a brief experiment in the centres last year.
- Taniela Paseka straight back into the run on side at prop alongside Siosiua Taukeiaho.
- Jazz Tevaga starts at hooker with Lachlan Croker missing through injury. Jake Simpkin is named on the bench.
- Corey Waddell, Ethan Bullemor and Toafofoa Sipley all named on the bench with Josh Aloiai the surprise omission.
North Queensland Cowboys
- Tom Duffy wins the race for the Cowboys number seven jersey with Jake Clifford injured. Jaxon Purdue is also in the side, named to play at centre.
- Braidon Burns named to play on the wing with no room for Semi Valemei, while Viliami Vailea is in the centres.
- Jordan McLean, Sam McIntyre and Reuben Cotter the middle forwards. Griffin Name only named on the bench, Harrison Edwards also features, and Jason Taumalolo only named in the reserves, although how much his recovery from a foot injury has to do with that remains to be seen.
- John Bateman straight into the second row.
2025-03-09T05:05:00Z
AAMI Park
MEL
2025-03-09T05:05:00Z
PAR
Melbourne Storm
- Nelson Asofa-Solomona is out suspended, so Josh King and Stefano Utoikamanu start at prop.
- That, combined with the retirement of Christian Welch, means the storm have room for both Alec MacDonald and boom youngster Lazarus Vaalepu on the bench.
- No other surprises for the Storm, although Sua Fa'alogo only manages to snag a reserves spot.
Parramatta Eels
- Isaiah Iongi takes the jersey vacated by Clint Gutherson at fullback.
- Mitchell Moses is out! Ronald Volkman takes the number seven jumper.
- Jake Tago named to play on the wing with Bailey Simonsson out, while Zac Lomax shifts back to the centres.
- Jack Williams to start on the edge for the Eels alongside Kelma Tuilagi. Ryan Matterson to come from the bench. Shaun Lane is injured.
- Ryley Smith has been named to debut from the bench ahead of Joey Lussick as the second dummy half.