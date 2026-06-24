A potential early release for Sydney Roosters forward Spencer Leniu is believed to be back on the table, with the Parramatta Eels emerging as the surprise new frontrunner.

The Leniu contract situation has been a curious one throughout the 2026 campaign.

Speculation around his future, and the Roosters' appetite to release him, first emerged a number of months ago.

It was believed at the time Leniu was keen on moving to the PNG Chiefs at the end of 2027, with a potential year at another club first.

The Roosters were understood at the times to not be standing in the way of Leniu getting an early release from the club, but also not moving to push him out the door.

Leniu then took to social media to clear up his feelings, suggesting he wasn't going anywhere by posting "Love this club! Love my brothers. Stay the course" alongside a photo of him in his Roosters' jersey.

Just days later, the prop who played for the NSW Blues last year but has so far been overlooked for selection in the 2026 series, broke a self imposed media ban to speak out on his future.

“When people test my integrity and my loyalty to this club, it sort of makes me a bit angry, to be honest,” Leniu said at the time.

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“I hold myself to high standards in terms of integrity and loyalty. To all the Roosters fans, I'm here to stay. We've got a good thing going.”

But now rumours of his imminent departure from Bondi Junction are back on, with Wide World of Sports' The Mole suggesting the Parramatta Eels are leading the race.

The Eels have had an enormous injury toll this year, but at full strength do have a high-quality engine room led by Junior Paulo, Jack Williams and J'maine Hopgood.

Their depth of quality talent beyond that could be considered a little skinny though, and Paulo is yet to confirm whether he will play on beyond the end of this year, with the club not yet renewing his contract.

The rumours around Leniu, in truth, could actually be the clearest sign yet that Paulo is weighing up retiring at the end of the season.

What is unclear is whether the Chiefs are still an option for Leniu in 2028, and whether his mooted move to Parramatta could in fact be just a single year play.

If that was the case, then the Eels would be almost certainly straight back out on the open market for another prop from November 1.

As it stands, the Eels have only signed Jaydn Su'A for next season, while the Roosters have signed Reuben Garrick, but are set to lose Angus Crichton, Mark Nawaqanitawase and Connor Watson, all of whom have already confirmed their departures.