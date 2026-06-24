The Sydney Roosters have hired Kane Evans as an assistant coach to the club's NSW Cup.

Evans joins head coach Brett Morris to work with the reserve grade side after revelations that Evans was homeless and battling a significant mental health struggle.

In an emotional interview on Nine's 100% Footy in early June, Evans revealed his hidden battle with his sexuality, substance abuse and financial troubles during the backend of his playing career.

The wider rugby league community has wrapped its arms around in support of Evans when the interview surfaced.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports that the tri-colours have offered Evans a temporary coaching role while he makes positive steps towards getting back on track.

“It's only a small role, we're trying to help him find a proper job out there,” Roosters owner Nick Politis told the SMH.

“I saw him the other day at training wearing all the gear. He loves it, he was glad to feel a part of something again, and it was nice to see him back.”

Evans has also had plenty of support from former head coach Trent Robinson and spoke about their relationship in his interview.

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Robinson was Evans' coach during the first four years of his NRL career with the Roosters and took out-of-pocket expenses out to help guide his former prop back on course.

“He called me just to let me know [that] the Roosters is still my home, and that they've got my back in whatever I'm facing,” Evans said on 100% Footy.

“‘Robbo', out of his own money, paid four weeks of my rent, because I had just got into a place that week.”

Following the interview airing, Robinson spoke publicly about Evans' battle and their relationship.

“I'm really proud of the club, but we still had a guy here for six years that didn't feel open enough to say that he was gay while he was here.”

In the latter stages of his move to Hull FC in 2021, is where Evans marked the drug and alcohol problems significantly started to progress.

Upon returning to Australia after rugby league retirement, he started a business, leaving him financially crippled with a $50,000 debt.

The 34-year-old was a skilled player on the park, with damaging runs and aggression in defence earning him 13 call-ups to represent Fiji.

Evans played 74 games for the Roosters, 44 for the Parramatta Eels, and 13 for the Warriors during his eight seasons in the NRL.