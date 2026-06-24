The Manly Sea Eagles have secured local junior Joey Walsh on a two-year deal which will extend his time on the Northern Beaches until the end of 2029.

The 20-year-old playmaker is a highly touted prospect and has shown promising glimpses of becoming Daly Cherry-Evans' long-term successor in the Manly seven jersey.

Making his debut in the final match of the season last year, Walsh led the Sea Eagles to a quality win over the premiers with a 32-10 scoreline as starting halfback.

Given Walsh is a junior Australian rugby fly-half, there was a threat of the 15-man code looking to poach him, but has solidified his future to remain in the NRL.

Walsh says he is thrilled to put pen to paper.

“Playing for Manly is what I dreamed of as a kid and I have absolutely loved the past couple of years,” Walsh said.

“I have learned so much in a short space of time, and I look forward to continuing to grow as player in the years ahead.

"I'm thankful for the opportunity that I have been given here at Manly, and I'm really excited about our future as a club."

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Walsh will make his third appearance of the year when coming off the interchange bench against the Melbourne Storm on Saturday.

Foran says he hopes Walsh can have a long, illustrious career in the maroon and white, and was pleased with the extension.

“Joey's a very special talent and we are super excited to see him continue his development into the player we all know he can be,” Foran said.

"He's a wonderful young man who is well liked and respected by his teammates and everyone involved with the Club.

“He's a player who works really hard on his craft, he has a thirst for knowledge, and I can see a very bright future for Joey here at the Sea Eagles.”