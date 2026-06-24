The Melbourne Storm appear to have become the frontrunners for the signature of Canterbury Bulldogs centre Bronson Xerri.

The out of favour back was spotted on Tuesday travelling to Melbourne, with Zero Tackle receiving a tip off that he was on the way in the morning, and other reports from News Corp since spotting him travelling back to Sydney on Tuesday evening with his manager.

It's understood, per the report, that the Parramatta Eels have also met with Xerri and are chasing his signature as they look to increase their own talent and depth in the outside back.

What is clear is that Xerri will not be a Bulldog beyond the end of 2026 after what has been a turbulent season for a centre who at one point last year was talked about as a smokey for the NSW Blues State of Origin team.

It's belived the Storm, who have already signed Jamayne Isaako for 2027 but are losing Nick Meaney (Perth Bears) and Will Warbrick (New Zealand Warriors), are the front runners to capture his signature.

It's unlikely, but not seen as an impossibility, that Xerri could move on before the end of this year. The June 30 deadline is only a week away, and both clubs could use immediate re-enforcements rather than waiting until the start of next year.

The Bulldogs have already moved on from Xerri for next year, with the club close to capturing the signature of out of favour Penrith Panther Jesse McLean.

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It's believed Xerri is yet to make a call on his preference other than to leave Canterbury, with the Belmore-based outfit dropping him earlier in the season, and then again in recent weeks.

Cameron Ciraldo also has made the call to move Matt Burton into the centres and bring Stephen Crichton into five-eighth, potentially sending Xerri even further down the pecking order for the blue and white.